Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 707.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,650,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $217.21. 32,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,197. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.17 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

