Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $714.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,393,934. The firm has a market cap of $739.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $887.07 and a 200-day moving average of $938.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.88 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,180 shares of company stock valued at $366,087,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

