Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSLV. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,360,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13,851.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 85,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 84,634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 78,727 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000.

Shares of XSLV stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $46.81. 111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $52.89.

