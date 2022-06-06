Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,827 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 301,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,184,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $213.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

