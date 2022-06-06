Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,653 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,343,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 453,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,456. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.22 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26.
