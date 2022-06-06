Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 105,259 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 9.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.23. 389,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,419,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.