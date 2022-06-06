Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.4% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,557.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 2,281 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,819,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 101,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Adobe by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 19,315 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $430.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,863. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

