Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 461 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after buying an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.27.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $489.58. 30,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $459.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

