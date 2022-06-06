Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,569 shares during the period. VolitionRx accounts for 4.9% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of VolitionRx worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 834.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.47. 601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,147. VolitionRx Limited has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Research analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

