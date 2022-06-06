Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Energy Recovery accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Energy Recovery worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

ERII stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.47. 11,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ERII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

