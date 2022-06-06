L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 0.1% of Millennium Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of L3Harris Technologies worth $261,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,251,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.21. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,080. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

