Kryptomon Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Kryptomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $153,810.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.81 or 0.01985331 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 297.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00088880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00380457 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

