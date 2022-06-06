Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.63

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 51392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

