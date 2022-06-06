Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $31.76 million and approximately $734,858.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00298183 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00071484 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00066130 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,154,612 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

