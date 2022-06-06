Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Sold by Lion Point Capital LP

Lion Point Capital LP cut its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,748 shares during the quarter. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.2% of Lion Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lion Point Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 205,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 621,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 286.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 65,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,451. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $554.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

