Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,313,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,929,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $149.11. 2,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.43. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.