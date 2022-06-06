Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Gap Up to $34.93

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.93, but opened at $37.69. Keurig Dr Pepper shares last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 213,096 shares traded.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,591,000 after buying an additional 1,066,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

