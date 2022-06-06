KardiaChain Hits One Day Volume of $1.73 Million (KAI)

KardiaChain (KAI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. KardiaChain has a market cap of $62.12 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KardiaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KardiaChain has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 304.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.90 or 0.01740432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00415615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000266 BTC.

KardiaChain Coin Profile

KardiaChain was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,300,000 coins. The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io . KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “

