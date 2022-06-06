Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,062,000 after buying an additional 948,306 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 239,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.56. 200,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.06. The firm has a market cap of $464.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

