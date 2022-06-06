JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Loop Capital

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. JOANN has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $258.64 million, a P/E ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.22.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 400.04%.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JOANN by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 592,409 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 964.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 111,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

