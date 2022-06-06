JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696,073 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties comprises about 6.1% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 4.60% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $171,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,656,000 after buying an additional 56,268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of JBGS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.13. 41,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,975. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

In other news, Director Alan S. Forman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

