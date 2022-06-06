Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
IVDA stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $19.52.
About Iveda Solutions (Get Rating)
