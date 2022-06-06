Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

IVDA stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

About Iveda Solutions (Get Rating)

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.