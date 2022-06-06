Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $579.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 26.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,619 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,463 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 168,311 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth $2,284,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 77,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

