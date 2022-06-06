iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Increased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

