iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,714 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,433,000 after acquiring an additional 830,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after acquiring an additional 710,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $98.49 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

