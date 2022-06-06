iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,702 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 301,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 278,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.22 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

