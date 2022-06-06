iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,311,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 101,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,849,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.09. 376,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,448,365. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

