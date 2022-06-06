iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352,629 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 7.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,448,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

