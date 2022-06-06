iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) is MD Financial Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,471,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,078 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises 4.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 5.00% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $165,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

