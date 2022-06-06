iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Trimmed by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $65.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

