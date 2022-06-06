iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 10.6% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) traded up 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.48. 235,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,563,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in iQIYI by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iQIYI by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 53,686 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iQIYI by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,118,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 556,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.