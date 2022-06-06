Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $41.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

IONS stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,148,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,106,000 after buying an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $108,346,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

