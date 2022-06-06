INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL) (OTC:IVTBF) Upgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL) (OTC:IVTBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of IVTBF stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. INVESTMENT AB LATOUR has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $37.19.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL) (IVTBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.