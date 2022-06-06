Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 342,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 219,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.71. 3,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,550. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18.

