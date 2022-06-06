Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. 1,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

