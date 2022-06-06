International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 563.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 737,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.34% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $130,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,278.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,125,000 after buying an additional 483,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IFF traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $134.18. 4,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,045. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.