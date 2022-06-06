InsurAce Tops 1-Day Volume of $361,619.00 (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. InsurAce has a market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $361,619.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 250.6% against the dollar and now trades at $651.87 or 0.02178671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00432287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031244 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

