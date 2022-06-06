Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells 2,320 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DVA stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $95.82. 750,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,472. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.73 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.