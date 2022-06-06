Innova One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Innova has traded up 277.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $307,885.67 and approximately $13.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

