Innova Achieves Market Cap of $331,982.78 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $331,982.78 and $549.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Innova has traded up 307.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

