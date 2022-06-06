Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to report sales of $350.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.20 million and the lowest is $348.20 million. Infinera reported sales of $338.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

INFN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 78,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,978. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.05. Infinera has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,992.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heard acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $867,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 60.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 558,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 211,105 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.