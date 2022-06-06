indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading 9.7% Higher

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.22. 33,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,243,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $119,597.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,937.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

