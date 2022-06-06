IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.01) to GBX 1,845 ($23.34) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.94) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($24.04) to GBX 1,860 ($23.53) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.90) to GBX 1,400 ($17.71) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,431.00.

IMI stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. IMI has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

