Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Mirova

Mirova lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 208.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.25.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $208.06 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

