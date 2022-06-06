IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.38% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $211,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $372.63 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.66 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

