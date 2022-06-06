IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $11.90

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $13.18. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 2,677 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
