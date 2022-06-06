IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $11.90

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $13.18. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 2,677 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 170.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.