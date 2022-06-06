Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $31,492.72

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $401,064.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $31,492.72 or 0.99889006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 282% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00084953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00658040 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00386960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

