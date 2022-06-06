Humanscape Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $192.15 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 791,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

