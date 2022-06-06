HSBC Cuts Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target to $26.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HSBC from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WB. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Weibo has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $64.70.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Weibo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 68.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

