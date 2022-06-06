Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Position Reduced by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Home Bancorp worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,065. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $297.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

